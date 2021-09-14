Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.90% of The Buckle worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

