Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $11.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

