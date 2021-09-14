PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,159 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned 2.58% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $43,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,001,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

