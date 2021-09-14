Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Somerset Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $375.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

