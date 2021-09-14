$1.17 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,961. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,167. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

