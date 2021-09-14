Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,355 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $204,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

