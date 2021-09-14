Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $382,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 979,679 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $3,712,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,435. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

