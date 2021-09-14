RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

RFIL stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RFIL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.