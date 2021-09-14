$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,645. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

