$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,645. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.