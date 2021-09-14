Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.41 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $112.49. 13,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.