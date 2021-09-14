$12.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $12.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.69 billion and the highest is $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.38 billion to $49.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.95 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. 45,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,359. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

