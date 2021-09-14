Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 5.58% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $295,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,581. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

