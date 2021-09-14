Argent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.16.

PANW stock opened at $488.33 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $485.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.