Tieton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares during the quarter. DHI Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.97% of DHI Group worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 75,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,172. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

