Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 19,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

