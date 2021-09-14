iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,694,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after purchasing an additional 535,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 346,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,946. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.