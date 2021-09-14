Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,694,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after acquiring an additional 535,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 511,765 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 346,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 18,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.