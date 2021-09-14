Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $48.89

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $50.30. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 2,993 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
