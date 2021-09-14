Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $48.89

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $50.30. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 2,993 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

