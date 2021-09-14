CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $19.82

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $20.35. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CIXX shares. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

