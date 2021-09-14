Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $29.30. Valneva shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 236 shares traded.
VALN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
