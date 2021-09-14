Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $29.30. Valneva shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

VALN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

