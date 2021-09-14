NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.65. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 7,879 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.