iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.11

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 78365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.