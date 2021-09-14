Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

WNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

