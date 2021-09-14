Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

