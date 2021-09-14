Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.37. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

