Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 40,335 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

