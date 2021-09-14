Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,844.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,714.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,422.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

