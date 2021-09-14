Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

