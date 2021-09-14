Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,847. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

