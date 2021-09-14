Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. 97,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

