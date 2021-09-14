Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 188,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,435,000.

VV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

