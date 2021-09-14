EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 11 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140.80 ($183.96).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.51).

LON EMIS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,997. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £869.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,308.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,214.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

