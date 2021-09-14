Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 49,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

