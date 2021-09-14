Helmet.insure 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $583,397.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $583,397.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00124514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00171366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.71 or 1.00106348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.18 or 0.07110178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00933716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

