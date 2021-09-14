Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $54.36 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $63.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $54.36 or 0.00117359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

