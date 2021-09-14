Smith Moore & CO. Buys 10,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 45,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.