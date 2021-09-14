EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 4.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

EOG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 29,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.