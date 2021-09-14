Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,973. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

