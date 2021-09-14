Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45.

