Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.92. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

