Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $60,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,240.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,201.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

