Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

GBLI stock remained flat at $$26.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

