STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 7061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.