Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $425.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.59 million and the lowest is $416.93 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,214.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

