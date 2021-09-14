Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 21,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,611 shares of company stock worth $186,543. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

