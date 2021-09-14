Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Graco posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

GGG stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. Graco has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.