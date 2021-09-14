v.systems Hits Market Cap of $44.97 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $44.97 million and $1.60 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,294,182,956 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,574,492 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

