Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $34.39 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $34.39 million and $123,705.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.09 or 0.07197693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00387292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.97 or 0.01358656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00121481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.51 or 0.00567050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00536432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00338446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,339,382 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

