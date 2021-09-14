Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $190,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.71. 47,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.92 and its 200-day moving average is $523.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.