Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 240,618 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $280,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.